Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates success of 'Bhooth Bangla' with BTS photos
What's the story
Wamiqa Gabbi, who stars in Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy film directed by Priyadarshan, has expressed her gratitude for the movie's success. The film has reportedly crossed ₹100cr at the box office, making it a significant milestone for Gabbi. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to share behind-the-scenes photos from the set and wrote a heartfelt note thanking everyone involved in the project.
Actor's message
Gabbi's heartfelt note to Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar
Gabbi wrote, "My first 100 crore film. Grateful beyond words to @priyadarshan.official, @akshaykumar, @ektarkapoor and @f.a.a.r.a... along with the entire cast and crew who believed in this film and gave it everything." "Bhooth Bangla is as much yours as it is ours." "And to the audience... thank you for seeing it, feeling it, and slowly making space for it...and for me." "Every step here has been earned, learned, and deeply felt. This is just the beginning..."
Career progression
Gabbi's journey in films
Gabbi started her career as a teenager in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, where she played the role of one of Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousins. After small roles in movies like Love Aaj Kal and Mausam, she got her first lead role in the 2013 film Sixteen. She then made a name for herself in Punjabi cinema with Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22. In Bollywood, she has also appeared in films like 83, Baby John, and Bhool Chuk Maaf.