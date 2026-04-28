Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates success of 'Bhooth Bangla' with BTS photos

Actor's message

Gabbi's heartfelt note to Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar

Gabbi wrote, "My first 100 crore film. Grateful beyond words to @priyadarshan.official, @akshaykumar, @ektarkapoor and @f.a.a.r.a... along with the entire cast and crew who believed in this film and gave it everything." "Bhooth Bangla is as much yours as it is ours." "And to the audience... thank you for seeing it, feeling it, and slowly making space for it...and for me." "Every step here has been earned, learned, and deeply felt. This is just the beginning..."