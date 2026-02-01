What drew Bhumi Pednekar to Prime Video's 'Daldal'

Bhumi Pednekar , who has been receiving positive reviews for her latest web series Daldal , has revealed why she chose this project over others. She said that the story's disruption and her desire to work with creator Suresh Triveni drew her in. "I want to use my art and the advocacy that often comes with it for something meaningful," she told Bollywood Hungama.

Script appeal Pednekar was impressed with the story Pednekar spoke about the script of Daldal, saying it was different from other shows in this genre. "It's a slow burn. It isn't a whodunit it's a 'whydunnit' and I found that incredibly compelling," she said. "What drew me in immediately was the story. I went in expecting something familiar within the genre, but what I truly enjoyed was the disruption the makers were attempting." The series is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and produced by Abundantia Entertainment.

Socially driven stories Pednekar's preference for socially driven stories Pednekar also shared her preference for socially driven stories. "I resonate deeply with stories that have a purpose, because I try to live my own life with purpose too," she said. "A large part of my work has been in that space, and I don't see myself stepping away from it. It reflects who I am as a person."

Advertisement