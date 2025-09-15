Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrated with unique river cruise

'Bistirna Parore' was a floating festival

This wasn't just a boat ride—it was a floating festival blending Hazarika's timeless songs with live music, dance, and community spirit.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described it as a tribute to Hazarika and highlighted its potential to boost river tourism.

Even heavy rain couldn't stop thousands from turning up at Pandu Port for performances by local artists and traditional dances from Karbi, Bodo, and Tiwa communities—all showing how deeply the river (and Hazarika) connect people here.