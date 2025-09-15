Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrated with unique river cruise
A unique river cruise called "Bistirna Parore" anchored at Pandu Port in Guwahati, celebrating the 2025 birth centenary of iconic singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika.
The journey started from Guijan in Tinsukia on September 8 and sailed down the Brahmaputra, retracing a river that shaped both Hazarika's music and Assam's culture.
'Bistirna Parore' was a floating festival
This wasn't just a boat ride—it was a floating festival blending Hazarika's timeless songs with live music, dance, and community spirit.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described it as a tribute to Hazarika and highlighted its potential to boost river tourism.
Even heavy rain couldn't stop thousands from turning up at Pandu Port for performances by local artists and traditional dances from Karbi, Bodo, and Tiwa communities—all showing how deeply the river (and Hazarika) connect people here.