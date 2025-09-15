Next Article
Lisa from 'White Lotus' stuns in sheer dress at after-party
Entertainment
Lisa from "White Lotus" made a statement at Sunday night's Emmys after-party, rocking a sheer Dilara Findikoglu dress with puff sleeves, a corset waist, and a high-cut silk slip.
She topped off her look with Christian Louboutin heels and a diamond choker—definitely an outfit that got people talking.
Earlier that evening, Lisa was already on best-dressed lists
Earlier that evening, Lisa was already on best-dressed lists for her Barbie-pink Lever Couture gown at the Emmys.
Her fearless fashion sense keeps her in the spotlight, whether she's headlining global campaigns for Louis Vuitton and Celine or showing up at major events.