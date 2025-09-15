Rome Film Festival to honor David Puttnam with special award
Legendary British producer David Puttnam is set to be honored at the 20th Rome Film Festival this October with the festival's first-ever Industry Lifetime Achievement Award.
The award highlights his lasting influence on global cinema, and it'll be presented by Italian director Uberto Pasolini, who credits Puttnam as an early mentor.
His prolific career in pictures
Puttnam produced classics like Chariots of Fire and The Killing Fields, racking up 10 Oscars and 25 BAFTAs along the way.
He briefly led Columbia Pictures in 1986 before focusing on independent films.
After retiring from filmmaking in 1997, he served in the UK House of Lords until 2021.
His work beyond the film industry
These days, Puttnam remains active in education through Atticus Education, has served in leadership roles with the Film Distributors's Association, and works as a UNICEF UK ambassador.
He also teaches at University College Cork.
His work is known for tackling social issues and teaming up with directors like Alan Parker and Roland Joffe.