Tamil film 'Indra' starring Vasanth Ravi heads to OTT Entertainment Sep 15, 2025

Indra, a Tamil crime thriller starring Vasanth Ravi, is set to stream on SunNXT starting September 19, 2025.

Hitting theaters first in August, the film follows a suspended cop who loses his eyesight while tracking a serial killer and goes after the killer after his wife becomes one of the victims.