Tamil film 'Indra' starring Vasanth Ravi heads to OTT
Entertainment
Indra, a Tamil crime thriller starring Vasanth Ravi, is set to stream on SunNXT starting September 19, 2025.
Hitting theaters first in August, the film follows a suspended cop who loses his eyesight while tracking a serial killer and goes after the killer after his wife becomes one of the victims.
Release details and technical team
Besides SunNXT, Indra will also be available soon on OTTplay Premium after its cinema run.
The movie dives into themes like revenge and resilience, with a cast featuring Mehreen Pirzada, Sunil, and Anikha Surendran.
Expect tense vibes thanks to cinematographer Prabh Rahgav and music by Ajmal Tahseen.