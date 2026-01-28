Bhushan Kumar shuts down rumors about Arijit Singh being forced to sing for Border 2

What's the real story?

Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing on January 27 through Instagram and X, but the sources do not attribute his retirement to a label feud.

He shared that he gets bored easily, prefers switching up his music style, and wants to work independently.

Still, he's set to finish his current projects, but he has said he will not be taking new assignments, so new releases in 2026 are not supported by the source.