Bhushan Kumar shuts down rumors about Arijit Singh being forced to sing for Border 2
Bhushan Kumar has called out rumors that Arijit Singh was pressured into singing "Sandese Aate Hain" for Border 2, saying, "Please call and ask Arijit, it's all rubbish."
The buzz started after a Reddit post suggested label drama pushed Arijit to quit playback singing.
What's the real story?
Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing on January 27 through Instagram and X, but the sources do not attribute his retirement to a label feud.
He shared that he gets bored easily, prefers switching up his music style, and wants to work independently.
Still, he's set to finish his current projects, but he has said he will not be taking new assignments, so new releases in 2026 are not supported by the source.
Where does this leave fans?
So while he might be moving away from Bollywood tracks, his music journey is far from over.