Bhushan Thakare 1st 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 18 1cr winner
Bhushan Thakare just became the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18!
After years of trying since 2016 and starting out with only ₹24 in his bank account, he finally took home ₹1 crore.
His story is a reminder that persistence really can pay off.
Bhushan Thakare to fund Delhi studies
Bhushan Thakare, a UPSC aspirant, Watching KBC with his family inspired him to keep going, even when things got tough.
Now, he plans to use his winnings for further studies in Delhi and wants to honor the support his family gave him throughout this journey.