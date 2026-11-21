'KBC 18' promo reveals season's first crorepati
What's the story
Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has produced its first ₹1 crore winner. Bhushan Thakare from Jalgaon achieved this milestone and is now gearing up to answer the ₹7 crore question, a new promo by Sony TV revealed. The 28-year-old's journey is especially inspiring as he moved to Mumbai with only ₹24 in his pocket, hoping for a better life for himself and his family.
Family struggles
Thakare opened up about his parents' struggles
During his appearance on KBC, Thakare spoke about the hardships his parents faced to support his education.
His father was a daily wage worker, and his mother suffered from health issues.
"My parents raised me with great effort...my mother has often been in poor health; she has undergone several surgeries," he told Bachchan.
Focused
He hasn't returned home in 1.5 years
Thakare also revealed that he hadn't returned home in 1.5 years, as he felt he hadn't yet achieved anything significant.
"I began to feel that I hadn't yet managed to get settled, so I told my parents that I would return home only once I had achieved something worthwhile in life," he said.
Despite financial struggles, his father ensured Thakare could focus on his studies without any pressure to work.
Career path
'He never allowed me to engage in manual labor'
Thakare shared that he started working at a river in his village, but his father didn't want him to do manual labor.
"He told me to either stay home or focus on completing my studies; he never allowed me to engage in manual labor," Thakare recalled.
Thakare's episode is set to air on Sony TV next week. KBC episodes are released from Monday to Friday at 9:00pm.