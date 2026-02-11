Bhuvan Bam begins filming 'Kuku Ki Kundali' in Lucknow Entertainment Feb 11, 2026

YouTube favorite Bhuvan Bam has started filming his first Bollywood movie, Kuku Ki Kundali—a romantic comedy produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Sharan Sharma.

The shoot kicked off in early February 2026 in Lucknow, making Bam the first digital creator to lead a Dharma film.