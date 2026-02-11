Bhuvan Bam begins filming 'Kuku Ki Kundali' in Lucknow
Entertainment
YouTube favorite Bhuvan Bam has started filming his first Bollywood movie, Kuku Ki Kundali—a romantic comedy produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Sharan Sharma.
The shoot kicked off in early February 2026 in Lucknow, making Bam the first digital creator to lead a Dharma film.
Supporting cast and other locations involved in shoot
The team is filming across Lucknow (including Ansal Golf City and a city mall), with plans to move to Kanpur soon.
Wamiqa Gabbi will join the shoot soon, alongside Manoj Pahwa and Geeta Agarwal Sharma.
Release date and transition to Bollywood
No theatrical release date has been announced.
This marks a big step for Bam as he moves from YouTube fame to the big screen.