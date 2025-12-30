'Bidaai' actor Sara Khan marries Krish Pathak in Hindu-Muslim ceremonies
TV star Sara Khan, best known from Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, just got married to Krish Pathak, son of Ramayan's Sunil Lahri.
After meeting on a dating app last year and clicking right away, they had a court wedding in Mumbai on October 6, 2025.
They followed it up with both nikah and Hindu wedding rituals this December.
Blending traditions and celebrations
Sara wore ivory-and-gold for the nikah and switched to a classic red lehenga with gold jewelry for the Hindu ceremony, while Krish matched her vibe in traditional outfits.
Their haldi and reception brought together friends like Awez Darbar and Falaq Naaz for the festivities.
Family support & past relationships
Krish's dad Sunil Lahiri called their marriage "a blessing built on mutual respect."
Announcing their big news online, the couple wrote: "QUBOOL HAI se SAAT PHERE tak... Our love wrote its own script."
For context: this is Sara's second marriage—she was briefly married to Ali Merchant during Bigg Boss 4 back in 2010.