'Bidaai' actor Sara Khan marries Krish Pathak in Hindu-Muslim ceremonies Entertainment Dec 30, 2025

TV star Sara Khan, best known from Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, just got married to Krish Pathak, son of Ramayan's Sunil Lahri.

After meeting on a dating app last year and clicking right away, they had a court wedding in Mumbai on October 6, 2025.

They followed it up with both nikah and Hindu wedding rituals this December.