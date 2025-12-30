'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin sets boundaries with fans

Macaulay Culkin, best known as Kevin from Home Alone, is drawing some clear lines with fans. On the SmartLess podcast, he shared, "Don't approach me when I'm at the dinner table. I don't like that."

Setting boundaries in real life Culkin also said he prefers not to be approached when he's with his kids or in private settings—especially not near the bathroom.

He explained, "I just realized that I'm in charge of the social contract. I'm in charge of the interaction. I can guide this interaction," reminding everyone that celebs need personal space too.

From child star to living life on his terms Culkin's acting journey started by chance and took off with Home Alone in 1990.

After early fame and a string of hits, he stepped back at 14 to experience regular teen life before returning to acting as an adult.