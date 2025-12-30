'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin sets boundaries with fans
Macaulay Culkin, best known as Kevin from Home Alone, is drawing some clear lines with fans.
On the SmartLess podcast, he shared, "Don't approach me when I'm at the dinner table. I don't like that."
Setting boundaries in real life
Culkin also said he prefers not to be approached when he's with his kids or in private settings—especially not near the bathroom.
He explained, "I just realized that I'm in charge of the social contract. I'm in charge of the interaction. I can guide this interaction," reminding everyone that celebs need personal space too.
From child star to living life on his terms
Culkin's acting journey started by chance and took off with Home Alone in 1990.
After early fame and a string of hits, he stepped back at 14 to experience regular teen life before returning to acting as an adult.
Choosing real-life experiences over college
He skipped college because he wanted what most teens have—dating, hanging out, and just being normal—after years spent working as a child actor.
For Culkin, living life outside Hollywood was just as important as any degree.