Bieber to co-headline 1st-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show
Entertainment
Justin Bieber is set to co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, 2026.
He'll share the stage with big names like Madonna, Shakira, and BTS, so expect a seriously stacked lineup.
Martin curates FIFA show raising $100 million
Coldplay's Chris Martin is curating the show, which also features Burna Boy and New York's PS22 Chorus.
Beyond the music, this event aims to raise $100 million for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund to help children worldwide access quality education and soccer.
Bieber shared that he's grateful to be part of such an important cause.