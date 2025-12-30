'Big fan of you...': Shankar Mahadevan praises Gaurav Khanna

What's the story?

Gaurav Khanna—famous for Anupamaa—won Bigg Boss 19 on December 7, 2024, hosted by Salman Khan.

Even though he beat finalists Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik fair and square, some drama followed: co-contestant Farrhana Bhatt called him an "undeserving winner."

Khanna kept it classy in a Telly Talk India interview, saying his actions spoke louder than house opinions for the show's massive audience.