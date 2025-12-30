'Big fan of you...': Shankar Mahadevan praises Gaurav Khanna
At Reliance Family Day, singer Shankar Mahadevan gave a heartfelt shoutout to Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, calling him a "deserving winner" and admiring his calm under pressure.
The crowd clearly agreed, breaking into applause as Mahadevan shared, "I am a big fan of you and your work."
What's the story?
Gaurav Khanna—famous for Anupamaa—won Bigg Boss 19 on December 7, 2024, hosted by Salman Khan.
Even though he beat finalists Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik fair and square, some drama followed: co-contestant Farrhana Bhatt called him an "undeserving winner."
Khanna kept it classy in a Telly Talk India interview, saying his actions spoke louder than house opinions for the show's massive audience.
Any history between them?
At the event, Mahadevan praised Khanna on stage.
While Mahadevan is well-known for his Bollywood hits and awards, he hadn't commented on Khanna before this event.