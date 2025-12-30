Rohit Shetty brings back 'Golmaal' with a twist—female villain this time!

Why does this matter?

The original Golmaal gang—Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharman Joshi—is reuniting after several years. Kareena Kapoor Khan might join as the female lead.

For fans who grew up on these movies (or discovered them later), it's a nostalgic comeback—and Shetty is taking a break from cop dramas to make it happen.