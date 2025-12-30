Next Article
Rohit Shetty brings back 'Golmaal' with a twist—female villain this time!
Rohit Shetty is all set to return to comedy with Golmaal 5, this time adding a fantasy spin and introducing a female antagonist.
The script wraps up soon, filming starts shortly thereafter, and you can expect the movie in theaters in the near future.
Why does this matter?
The original Golmaal gang—Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharman Joshi—is reuniting after several years. Kareena Kapoor Khan might join as the female lead.
For fans who grew up on these movies (or discovered them later), it's a nostalgic comeback—and Shetty is taking a break from cop dramas to make it happen.