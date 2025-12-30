Next Article
'The Last of Us' S3: Danny Ramirez replaced mid-filming
Entertainment
Danny Ramirez, who played Manny Alvarez in season two of The Last of Us, has been recast for season three due to scheduling conflicts.
HBO is now searching for a new actor.
Why does this matter?
Manny's character was set for a bigger role in season three, offering more depth to Abby's story and the WLF crew.
Ramirez's exit means fans will see a new face take on Manny just as the show is expected to dive deeper into its Wyoming revenge storyline.