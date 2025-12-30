Next Article
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shake up Archewell Foundation
Entertainment
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving their charity a fresh start—Archewell Foundation is now Archewell Philanthropies.
They're switching to a new model that cuts admin costs and lets them focus on big-picture goals instead of paperwork.
What's changing: layoffs and leadership moves
To streamline things, three junior staffers were let go—a spokesperson called it "inevitable."
CEO James Holt is stepping down on December 29 after five years but will stay on as an advisor for future projects.
Quick fact: impact beyond headlines
Since launching in 2020, the foundation has prioritized mental health and digital wellness.
Just this September, they donated $500,000 to support kids in Gaza and Ukraine.