Why 'Munna Bhai Chale America' was scrapped: Arshad Warsi
Arshad Warsi, known for playing Circuit in the Munna Bhai movies, recently shared why Munna Bhai Chale America never happened.
Turns out, the story was a bit too close to Shah Rukh Khan's My Name Is Khan—both had the characters meeting the US president.
Director Rajkumar Hirani decided to drop the project to keep things original and avoid repeating ideas.
How Warsi almost missed being Circuit
Warsi admitted he was unsure about playing Circuit at first, since it seemed like a small role.
But after a chance chat with tarot reader Ritambhara Dewan—who predicted a big cast change that actually happened—he took it on, asking for some creative freedom.
That decision led to his iconic performance alongside Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani in Munna Bhai MBBS.