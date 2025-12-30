Why 'Munna Bhai Chale America' was scrapped: Arshad Warsi

How Warsi almost missed being Circuit

Warsi admitted he was unsure about playing Circuit at first, since it seemed like a small role.

But after a chance chat with tarot reader Ritambhara Dewan—who predicted a big cast change that actually happened—he took it on, asking for some creative freedom.

That decision led to his iconic performance alongside Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani in Munna Bhai MBBS.