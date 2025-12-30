Next Article
Tamil Nadu's Rithvik Sanjeevi wins Senior Nationals badminton title
Rithvik Sanjeevi, a 22-year-old from Tamil Nadu, just grabbed his first men's singles crown at the Senior National Badminton Championships in Vijayawada.
Coming in unseeded, he pulled off a big upset by taking down top seed Kiran George in the semifinals—a win he credits to family support and tough training at Hatsun Badminton Centre.
Rising star with big goals
Rithvik's journey hasn't been easy—he bounced back from an ankle injury last year and has put serious work into both his fitness and mindset.
Guided by his coach, who praises his endurance and agility, Rithvik lives by "Never give up—no matter how many times you lose or win."
Now ranked 88th in the world, he's aiming for the global top 20 by 2026.