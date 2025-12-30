Tamil Nadu's Rithvik Sanjeevi wins Senior Nationals badminton title

Rising star with big goals

Rithvik's journey hasn't been easy—he bounced back from an ankle injury last year and has put serious work into both his fitness and mindset.

Guided by his coach, who praises his endurance and agility, Rithvik lives by "Never give up—no matter how many times you lose or win."

Now ranked 88th in the world, he's aiming for the global top 20 by 2026.