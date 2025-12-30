'Malcolm in the Middle' revival brings back family mayhem
Hulu just dropped the first teaser for "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair."
Now all grown up, Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) jokes, "My life is fantastic now. All I had to do is stay away from my family."
But when Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) invite him, his daughter Leah, and girlfriend Tristan to their 40th anniversary party, things spiral into classic family chaos.
When and where to watch
The revival is a four-episode mini-series—each episode runs 30 minutes—and premieres April 10, 2026 on Hulu and Disney+.
Filming wrapped earlier this year in Vancouver.
Linwood Boomer returns as writer and executive producer.
Who's back (and who's new)
Most of the original cast returns: Muniz as Malcolm, Cranston as Hal, Kaczmarek as Lois, Christopher Kennedy Masterson as Francis, Justin Berfield (coming out of retirement!) as Reese, plus Emy Coligado (Piama), Craig Lamar Traylor (Stevie), David Anthony Higgins (Craig), and Gary Anthony Williams (Abe).
New faces include Caleb Ellsworth-Clark as Dewey, Anthony Timpano as Jamie, Vaughan Murrae as Kelly, Keeley Karsten as Leah and Kiana Madeira as Tristan.