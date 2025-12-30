'Malcolm in the Middle' revival brings back family mayhem Entertainment Dec 30, 2025

Hulu just dropped the first teaser for "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair."

Now all grown up, Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) jokes, "My life is fantastic now. All I had to do is stay away from my family."

But when Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) invite him, his daughter Leah, and girlfriend Tristan to their 40th anniversary party, things spiral into classic family chaos.