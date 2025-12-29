Nivin Pauly's 'Sarvam Maya' crosses ₹50cr in just 5 days

The movie stormed past the ₹50 crore mark worldwide within five days of release (as of December 29). In Kerala alone, it earned ₹18.30 crore by day four—making it the third biggest 2025 weekend opener in the state after L2: Empuraan and Thudarum.

Fans made it happen

Nivin Pauly took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank fans: "Thank you for making this film your own. My heart is full ."

If you're into fun horror with laughs and fantasy twists—or just want to see what all the hype's about—Sarvam Maya could be worth adding to your watchlist!