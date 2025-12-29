Nivin Pauly's 'Sarvam Maya' crosses ₹50cr in just 5 days
Sarvam Maya, a Malayalam horror-comedy fantasy directed by Akhil Sathyan, is off to a flying start. The film stars Nivin Pauly as a young Hindu priest whose life gets turned upside down after he encounters a spirit.
Made on a ₹40 crore budget by Firefly Films, it also features Riya Shibu, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, and Preity Mukhundhan.
Released on December 25, 2025.
In numbers:
The movie stormed past the ₹50 crore mark worldwide within five days of release (as of December 29).
In Kerala alone, it earned ₹18.30 crore by day four—making it the third biggest 2025 weekend opener in the state after L2: Empuraan and Thudarum.
Fans made it happen
Nivin Pauly took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank fans: "Thank you for making this film your own. My heart is full ."
If you're into fun horror with laughs and fantasy twists—or just want to see what all the hype's about—Sarvam Maya could be worth adding to your watchlist!