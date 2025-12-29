Next Article
SLB's 'Love & War' gets a new release window
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, won't be hitting theaters this Christmas as planned.
The release has been moved to August or September 2026 because filming will now run until May 2026.
What's next: 1st look and shifting schedules
Fans can look forward to the movie's first official look in early 2026, along with a confirmed release date.
The extended shoot means the lead actors have had to reshuffle their other projects—and the budget has gone up too.
With all these changes, Love & War is now expected to arrive just before Diwali 2026, in August or September 2026.