'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Khanzaadi hospitalized, shares video from bed
Firoza Khan (aka Khanzaadi from Bigg Boss 17) is currently in the hospital and let everyone know by posting a video from her bed, IV drip visible and all.
She told fans she'll explain more soon in a vlog.
Her post quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with support and get-well-soon messages.
Why are fans extra worried?
Khanzaadi has ankylosing spondylitis—a tough form of arthritis that can cause serious pain and stiffness.
Viewers remember her talking about this on Bigg Boss 17, especially when some housemates questioned her need for a wheelchair.
Her past struggles have made people even more concerned about her health now.
A bit of background
Back in 2017, she was treated by Dr. Tariq Salim after arriving at the hospital unable to move without help—but thanks to treatment, she got back on her feet.
For this condition, care usually means medication, physical therapy, and regular exercise to manage symptoms.