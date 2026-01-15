Next Article
'Bigg Boss 18' favorites join Farah Khan's 'The 50'
Entertainment
Digvijay Rathee and Chahat Pandey, who made waves on Bigg Boss 18, are set to appear on Farah Khan's brand-new reality series, The 50.
The show premieres February 1, 2026, and fans are curious to see their chemistry in a totally new setting.
What makes 'The 50' different?
Hosted by Farah Khan, The 50 brings together 50 celebrities for nearly as many episodes—no comfort zones or easy outs.
Plus, viewers get to vote for their favorites and even win a share of the prize money if their pick takes the crown!