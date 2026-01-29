'Bigg Boss 19': Abhishek and Pranit unfollow each other, fans wonder why
Entertainment
Abhishek Bajaj and Pranit More, once close friends on Bigg Boss 19, have now unfollowed each other on social media.
Their friendship hit a rough patch during the show when Pranit chose to evict Abhishek in favor of Ashnoor Kaur.
Even after trying to patch things up post-show, it looks like some issues just haven't been resolved.
Fans notice the change and share their thoughts
Bigg Boss fans are talking about the unfollow online, sharing concern and curiosity about what happened between the two.
Pranit had previously admitted that keeping friendships after reality TV isn't easy, hinting at how complicated things can get once the cameras stop rolling.