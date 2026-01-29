'Bigg Boss 19': Abhishek and Pranit unfollow each other, fans wonder why Entertainment Jan 29, 2026

Abhishek Bajaj and Pranit More, once close friends on Bigg Boss 19, have now unfollowed each other on social media.

Their friendship hit a rough patch during the show when Pranit chose to evict Abhishek in favor of Ashnoor Kaur.

Even after trying to patch things up post-show, it looks like some issues just haven't been resolved.