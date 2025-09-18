Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19': Abhishek becomes captain after intense challenge
Entertainment
In mid-September 2025, Bigg Boss 19 shook things up with a high-stakes captaincy challenge.
After Amaal Malik's term ended, two teams raced to collect gold biscuits from a pool—think endurance meets strategy.
Team B (with Abhishek, Ashnoor, Zeishan, Mridul, Tanya, Shehbaz, and Neelam) pulled ahead.
How the nail-biting challenge unfolded
In the final round, contestants had to squeeze their heads into cheese block openings while others blocked spots—eliminations came fast.
Abhishek Bajaj outlasted everyone and snagged the captain title.
What to expect with Bajaj in charge
With Bajaj now in charge, expect new moves and shifting alliances as he gets to call the shots.
His leadership could totally change how the game plays out from here.