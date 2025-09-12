'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal, Baseer accuse Awez of cheating Entertainment Sep 12, 2025

On this week's Bigg Boss 19, things got tense when Amaal Mallik and Baseer Ali accused fellow contestant and influencer Awez Darbar of cheating on his long-time girlfriend (and housemate) Nagma Mirajkar.

The claims came out during a captaincy task argument, with Baseer saying Awez "wants 2-3 girls, goes from one girl to another," and Amaal adding that Awez often messages women (friends of friends) online—even though Amaal alleges he's been with Nagma for nearly 10 years.