'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal, Baseer accuse Awez of cheating
On this week's Bigg Boss 19, things got tense when Amaal Mallik and Baseer Ali accused fellow contestant and influencer Awez Darbar of cheating on his long-time girlfriend (and housemate) Nagma Mirajkar.
The claims came out during a captaincy task argument, with Baseer saying Awez "wants 2-3 girls, goes from one girl to another," and Amaal adding that Awez often messages women (friends of friends) online—even though Amaal alleges he's been with Nagma for nearly 10 years.
Meanwhile, catch 'BB19' on JioCinema or Colors TV
The accusations have definitely stirred things up in the house, making relationships even more complicated.
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 continues to deliver its trademark mix of surprises and drama, with popular faces like Ashnoor Kaur and Gaurav Khanna in the mix.
Catch all the action on JioHotstar or Colors TV—this season isn't slowing down anytime soon.