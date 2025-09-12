Karishma Sharma jumps off moving train; suffers injuries
Bollywood actor Karishma Sharma, known for "Ragini MMS Returns" and "Pyaar Ka Punchnama," was hurt after jumping off a moving Mumbai local train recently.
She shared on Instagram that she boarded the train in a saree but had to jump when it sped up and her friends couldn't get on.
The extent of her injuries
Sharma ended up with head swelling, back pain, and bruises from the fall.
A close friend said, "She doesn't remember anything," and confirmed she is under medical care.
Doctors ran an MRI and kept her in the hospital for observation; she's still recovering.
Looking at her career
Along with her film work in "Super 30" and "Ek Villain Returns," Sharma has appeared in TV shows like "Pavitra Rishta" and "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein."
Despite this scary incident, she's still a familiar face in Indian entertainment.