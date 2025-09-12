Karishma Sharma jumps off moving train; suffers injuries Entertainment Sep 12, 2025

Bollywood actor Karishma Sharma, known for "Ragini MMS Returns" and "Pyaar Ka Punchnama," was hurt after jumping off a moving Mumbai local train recently.

She shared on Instagram that she boarded the train in a saree but had to jump when it sped up and her friends couldn't get on.