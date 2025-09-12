'Kishkindhapuri' OTT details out

Cast and crew of 'Kishkindhapuri'

Backed by Shine Screens with a ₹25 crore budget, Kishkindhapuri follows a ghost-watching tour that takes a wild turn.

Parameswaran plays a devilish character alongside Srinivas and a strong supporting cast including Tanikella Bharani and Hyper Aadi.

With Chaitan Bharadwaj's music amping up the thrills, the film has an 'A' certificate for its intense content.