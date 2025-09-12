Next Article
'Kishkindhapuri' OTT details out
Kishkindhapuri, a Telugu horror-action film starring Bellamkonda Srinivas and Anupama Parameswaran, is releasing in theaters today (September 12, 2025).
Directed by Koushik Pegallapati, it will start streaming on ZEE5 in October.
ZEE5 grabbed the digital rights, and Zee Telugu picked up the satellite rights.
Cast and crew of 'Kishkindhapuri'
Backed by Shine Screens with a ₹25 crore budget, Kishkindhapuri follows a ghost-watching tour that takes a wild turn.
Parameswaran plays a devilish character alongside Srinivas and a strong supporting cast including Tanikella Bharani and Hyper Aadi.
With Chaitan Bharadwaj's music amping up the thrills, the film has an 'A' certificate for its intense content.