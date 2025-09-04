Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19': Baseer Ali becomes new captain
Baseer Ali is the new captain of Bigg Boss 19 after a high-energy race task that shook up the house.
The episode saw tensions rise, especially between Ali and Abhishek Bajaj, while an unexpected injury to Mridul Tiwari added some real suspense to the season.
Ali's supporters are Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri
Ali's captaincy win is a big moment for his supporters, Amaal Mallik and Zeishan Quadri. The race challenge brought out some heated altercation between Ali and Bajaj.
Meanwhile, Mridul's injury from being struck by someone's elbow—shown in promos—had housemates rallying around him.