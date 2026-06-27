'Bigg Boss 19' Bhatt's mother Afroza denies eviction claims
Entertainment
Afroza, the mother of Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt, is shutting down rumors that she was kicked out of her daughter's house.
In a video, she called the viral screenshots fake and said no one could force her out of Farrhana's home and that Farrhana was, is, and will remain her daughter.
Afroza also made it clear that neither she nor Farrhana did anything wrong.
Bhatt's sister Faizana alleges hospitalization, police
The drama started when Farrhana's sister, Faizana, claimed their family feud hurt their mother so much it led to her being hospitalized and even involved the police.
Social media quickly picked sides: some supporting Afroza, others backing Faizana.