'Bigg Boss 19' Bhatt's mother Afroza denies eviction claims Entertainment Jun 27, 2026

Afroza, the mother of Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt, is shutting down rumors that she was kicked out of her daughter's house.

In a video, she called the viral screenshots fake and said no one could force her out of Farrhana's home and that Farrhana was, is, and will remain her daughter.

Afroza also made it clear that neither she nor Farrhana did anything wrong.