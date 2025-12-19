Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19' contestant Tanya Mittal celebrates homecoming with family
Entertainment
Tanya Mittal, fresh from her Bigg Boss 19 journey, shared a heartfelt video on Instagram of her homecoming—rocking a red saree and cutting cake with her family.
The warm celebration highlights the strong support Tanya receives from her family.
Fans excited for Tanya's next steps
Her post quickly racked up over two lakh likes, proving she's still got a strong fanbase.
People are especially hyped for her upcoming Ekta Kapoor show—a role she landed while on Bigg Boss.
Comments like "Happy to see you, Tanya ji" keep pouring in, and Tanya stays connected with fans through regular social updates.