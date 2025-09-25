'Bigg Boss 19' finale date revealed Entertainment Sep 25, 2025

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is gearing up for its grand finale, reportedly happening on December 5, 2025.

While the date could shift if the show gets extended, fans can expect plenty of drama as this season—kicked off in August—brings together contestants like Kunickaa Sadanand and Gaurav Khanna facing all sorts of challenges.