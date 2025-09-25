Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19' finale date revealed
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is gearing up for its grand finale, reportedly happening on December 5, 2025.
While the date could shift if the show gets extended, fans can expect plenty of drama as this season—kicked off in August—brings together contestants like Kunickaa Sadanand and Gaurav Khanna facing all sorts of challenges.
Season might end in early December
Things are heating up with Abhishek Bajaj earning praise for his captaincy, while a recent clash between Farhana Bhatt and Sadanand has stirred up new tension.
The season might wrap up sooner than expected (about 105 days instead of five months) thanks to mixed audience reactions.