Paris Jackson vs estate: What's happening in Michael Jackson case
Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who have accused the late Michael Jackson of sexual abuse, are now asking for $400 million in damages.
This move, revealed in September 2025 court filings, has led Paris Jackson to oppose the estate paying all of the mounting legal fees related to the case.
Estate's position is precarious
Paris doesn't think the estate should be on the hook for all these legal fees.
Meanwhile, executors warn that skipping payments might put the whole estate at risk during ongoing lawsuits.
The estate still firmly denies all allegations against Jackson.
Claims have been ongoing for over a decade now
Robson first sued back in 2013, with Safechuck following in 2014.
Their claims were featured in HBO's controversial Leaving Neverland documentary (2019), which led to a separate lawsuit that ended with HBO removing the film last year.
For now, Robson and Safechuck's teams haven't commented on these latest developments.