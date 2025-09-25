Disney sues companies for using public domain Mickey Mouse

Disney's trademarks still enforceable: Lawsuits

Morgan & Morgan used Mickey in an ad, while Sateur allegedly marketed its products as Disney-approved—leading to complaints about misleading merch.

Even though Steamboat Willie is public domain now, Disney insists its trademarks for Mickey remain enforceable to protect its brand.

These lawsuits are a reminder that just because something's public domain doesn't mean you can use it however you want—especially when a company's reputation is on the line.