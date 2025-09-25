Disney sues companies for using public domain Mickey Mouse
Disney is taking legal action against law firm Morgan & Morgan and jewelry brand Sateur for what it calls "improper" use of Mickey Mouse.
This comes after the classic Steamboat Willie version of Mickey entered the public domain in 2024, but Disney says these companies crossed a line that parodies didn't.
Disney's trademarks still enforceable: Lawsuits
Morgan & Morgan used Mickey in an ad, while Sateur allegedly marketed its products as Disney-approved—leading to complaints about misleading merch.
Even though Steamboat Willie is public domain now, Disney insists its trademarks for Mickey remain enforceable to protect its brand.
These lawsuits are a reminder that just because something's public domain doesn't mean you can use it however you want—especially when a company's reputation is on the line.