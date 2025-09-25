'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' scores its biggest audience in a decade

Kimmel addresses Trump's jab on comeback episode

Kimmel landed in hot water for comments on September 15 about the alleged assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which sparked backlash and drew FCC scrutiny.

On his return, he addressed Donald Trump's jab that he had "no talent" and "no ratings," quipping, "Well, I do tonight!"

He also defended political satire against what he called bullying from the Trump administration.