'The Silent Epidemic' wins Best Non-Feature Film at NFAs 2025
The Silent Epidemic, a documentary spotlighting the real-life impact of road crashes in Gurugram and across India, just picked up Best Non-Feature Film at the 71st National Film Awards in 2025.
Directed by Akshat Gupta and produced by social entrepreneur Sarika Panda Bhatt and internationally acclaimed filmmaker Jitendra Mishra, it tells personal stories that make road safety issues feel urgent and real.
Focusing on real people and their stories
Instead of just sharing stats, The Silent Epidemic takes you to risky spots like Hero Honda Chowk and introduces survivors—like Paralympic gold medalist Sumit Antil—and families who've lost loved ones.
It's about showing how unsafe roads change lives forever.
Road safety experts and advocates in the film
The film features insights from road safety advocates Dr. Mathew Varghese and Prof. Geetam Tiwari from IIT Delhi, plus highlights efforts by the Raahgiri Foundation to redesign Gurugram's roads.
For the filmmakers, this award is more than recognition—it's a push for cities where no one has to pay such a high price just to get around safely.