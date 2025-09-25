'The Silent Epidemic' wins Best Non-Feature Film at NFAs 2025

Instead of just sharing stats, The Silent Epidemic takes you to risky spots like Hero Honda Chowk and introduces survivors—like Paralympic gold medalist Sumit Antil—and families who've lost loved ones. It's about showing how unsafe roads change lives forever.

Road safety experts and advocates in the film

The film features insights from road safety advocates Dr. Mathew Varghese and Prof. Geetam Tiwari from IIT Delhi, plus highlights efforts by the Raahgiri Foundation to redesign Gurugram's roads.

For the filmmakers, this award is more than recognition—it's a push for cities where no one has to pay such a high price just to get around safely.