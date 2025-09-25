Emma Watson on Hollywood's beauty standards: 'Too heavy to carry'
Emma Watson, best known from Harry Potter, is speaking up about how tough Hollywood's beauty standards can be.
On Jay Shetty's podcast, she described her public image as an "avatar" that felt "too heavy to carry" and applauded Pamela Anderson for "wearing little to no makeup on the red carpet."
Watson says there's constant pressure for women in the industry to look perfect.
Break from acting
Watson pointed out it's mostly women who face this scrutiny—her male co-stars don't deal with the same expectations.
She even compared it all to a "survivor island game show."
After her last film in 2019, she took a break from acting because promoting movies felt "soul-destroying," choosing instead to focus on friends, family, and building a life outside the spotlight.