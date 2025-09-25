Emma Watson on Hollywood's beauty standards: 'Too heavy to carry' Entertainment Sep 25, 2025

Emma Watson, best known from Harry Potter, is speaking up about how tough Hollywood's beauty standards can be.

On Jay Shetty's podcast, she described her public image as an "avatar" that felt "too heavy to carry" and applauded Pamela Anderson for "wearing little to no makeup on the red carpet."

Watson says there's constant pressure for women in the industry to look perfect.