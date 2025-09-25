Next Article
No bail for Salman-Khan-shooting-accused Mohammed Rafique Sardar Chaudhary
Entertainment
A special court has denied bail to Mohammed Rafique Sardar Chaudhary, who's accused of the shooting near Salman Khan's house back in April 2024.
The judge pointed out that Chaudhary didn't just show up—he scoped out the area, filmed it, and then left for Rajasthan, which the court said showed his mens rea (criminal intent) in the crime.
His defense arguments and court's response
Chaudhary admitted talking with others involved and reportedly got paid ₹8,000 for his part.
He argued there was no proof he sent any videos or posed a direct threat to Khan, plus he mentioned his clean record and long pre-trial detention (14 months).
Still, the court felt the charges were too serious and well-planned to let him out on bail right now.