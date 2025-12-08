Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19' finale: Zeishan Quadri not happy with Gaurav Khanna's win
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up on December 7 with Gaurav Khanna taking home the trophy and ₹50 lakh.
But ex-contestant Zeishan Quadri wasn't thrilled, saying he thought Farrhana Bhatt deserved the win more: "Mujhe maza nahi ayaa... Farrhana mere hisab se bilkul deserving thi."
What went down in the finale?
Khanna beat out finalists Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More.
After his win, Khanna's team thanked fans online, calling the victory a shared one.
Why is Quadri upset?
Quadri felt Khanna's gameplay lacked impact, and said he would have preferred to see Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt as the top two.
In his view, Bhatt and Mittal made a bigger mark on this season than Khanna did.