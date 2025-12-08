'Truth has won': Dileep thanks supporters after acquittal in assault case
Malayalam actor Dileep is breathing a sigh of relief after being acquitted in a high-profile sexual assault case.
He thanked everyone who stood by him through nearly nine years of legal battles, saying, "Thank you to those who supported me, thank you to all those who stood by me for 9 years."
Dileep also claimed the case was triggered by statements from his ex-wife Manju Warrier and accused police of making up evidence to damage his career.
What's the background?
The case goes back to 2017, when a Malayalam actress was abducted and assaulted. Dileep was accused of criminal conspiracy but always maintained he was framed.
On December 8, 2024, an Ernakulam court cleared him.
Meanwhile, the main accused, Pulsar Suni (Sunil N.S.), and five others were found guilty and will be sentenced soon.