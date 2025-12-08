'Truth has won': Dileep thanks supporters after acquittal in assault case Entertainment Dec 08, 2025

Malayalam actor Dileep is breathing a sigh of relief after being acquitted in a high-profile sexual assault case.

He thanked everyone who stood by him through nearly nine years of legal battles, saying, "Thank you to those who supported me, thank you to all those who stood by me for 9 years."

Dileep also claimed the case was triggered by statements from his ex-wife Manju Warrier and accused police of making up evidence to damage his career.