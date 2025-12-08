'Happy birthday my dear heart': Hema Malini remembers late husband Dharmendra Entertainment Dec 08, 2025

On what would have been Dharmendra's 90th birthday, Hema Malini shared a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter) remembering her late husband.

She called him "my dear heart" and reflected on their life together, saying, "The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased."

This was his first birth anniversary since his passing, and she noted that the joyful memories they made will never fade.