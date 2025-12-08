Next Article
'Happy birthday my dear heart': Hema Malini remembers late husband Dharmendra
Entertainment
On what would have been Dharmendra's 90th birthday, Hema Malini shared a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter) remembering her late husband.
She called him "my dear heart" and reflected on their life together, saying, "The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased."
This was his first birth anniversary since his passing, and she noted that the joyful memories they made will never fade.
Cherished memories and a lasting legacy
Malini expressed gratitude for their years as a family and wished him peace, highlighting his kindness and love for people.
Dharmendra—famous for classics like Sholay and recent hits like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani—left behind six decades of iconic films, ensuring his influence in Indian cinema lives on.