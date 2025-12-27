Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19' runner-up Tanya Mittal actually owns a condom factory—here's the proof
Entertainment
Tanya Mittal, who was a runner-up on Bigg Boss 19, just gave everyone a behind-the-scenes look at her condom factory in Gwalior.
In a recent video tour, she walked viewers through the production lines and testing labs, finally putting to rest all those rumors that she'd exaggerated her business ventures on the show.
She addressed taboos—and showed what running a factory really looks like
The tour didn't just highlight high-tech imported machines and busy employees (who called her "boss"); it also touched on how talking about condoms is still taboo for many.
Mittal stressed that quality matters and opened up about dealing with criticism both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house.