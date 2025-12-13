'Bigg Boss 19' star Tanya Mittal kicks off acting career

After Bigg Boss, Tanya has been busy: she launched a saree business with just ₹500 and even claimed to have 150 bodyguards. Now she's gearing up for her TV debut in Ekta Kapoor's new soap—a dream role offered while still on the show. Since leaving Bigg Boss on December 7, she also visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple and handed out gifts to the media.

Why should you care?

Tanya's journey from reality TV to entrepreneurship—and now acting—shows how quickly things can change if you grab opportunities.

Whether you followed her on Bigg Boss or just love seeing influencers try something new, her story is all about taking bold steps (and maybe having fun with it along the way).