'Wasseypur' fame Zeishan Quadri evicted from 'Bigg Boss 19'

Throughout his time on Bigg Boss 19, Quadri was known for his outspoken nature and strong opinions. He shared a rapport with Gaurav Khanna and was good friends with Amaal Mallik , Ali, Tanya Mittal, and Shehbaz Badesha. His exit from the show left many emotional, including Mittal and Badesha, who were seen crying after he left.

Career move

Quadri on why he entered 'BB'

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Quadri had told SCREEN that he wanted to use this platform to reach a wider audience. "After taking a break of a year and a half from writing, I thought this was the right time to get into a platform like this. It's India's number one reality show," he had said. He further revealed that he was offered Bigg Boss in 2022 and 2023 but couldn't participate due to prior commitments.