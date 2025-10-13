Why Netflix abandoned Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Ramree'

Siddhant Chaturvedi 's upcoming action creature film, tentatively titled Ramree, has been shelved by Netflix India due to budget constraints. The project was set to be directed by Neha Sharma (not to be confused with the actor) in her directorial debut and was expected to star Mohit Raina alongside Chaturvedi.

Production challenges 'Budget constraints caught up with it' A source told Mid-Day, "Work on the film had been going on for over a year. Given the subject and the period setting, it was an expensive project." "For an OTT film, this would have set a benchmark in scale and imagination, but budget constraints caught up with it." "Even though the platform heads were excited about the story, there was too much at stake financially. So they decided to not move forward with it."

Project details Film was set in 1945, explored uncharted genre The film was intended to explore a genre that hasn't been extensively explored in Hindi cinema. The two-hero film was reportedly set in 1945 and was to be produced by Ajay Devgn. It was planned as Sharma's directorial debut after her work on The Zoya Factor (2019) and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive (2016).