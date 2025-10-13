Box office: 'Kantara' nears ₹500 crore globally, but...
Rishab Shetty's "Kantara Chapter 1" just hit a massive milestone—over ₹500 crore worldwide!
The film had a huge 75% jump in collections on Day 11 alone, pulling in nearly ₹40 crore that day. It made over ₹300 crore in its first week and kept the momentum going, but even with all this success, it hasn't reached profitability yet thanks to big production and marketing costs.
'Kantara' needs to hit ₹900 crore mark
The movie really clicked with Kannada and Hindi audiences, racking up ₹437.65 crore in India so far.
Despite earning more than ₹600 crore globally (and scoring over ₹200 crore from streaming and other rights), it needs to cross around ₹900 crore to actually turn a profit because of its hefty budget.
For now, "Kantara Chapter 1" is breaking records—but the real win will be when it covers those massive expenses.