Box office: 'Kantara' nears ₹500 crore globally, but...

'Kantara' needs to hit ₹900 crore mark

The movie really clicked with Kannada and Hindi audiences, racking up ₹437.65 crore in India so far.

Despite earning more than ₹600 crore globally (and scoring over ₹200 crore from streaming and other rights), it needs to cross around ₹900 crore to actually turn a profit because of its hefty budget.

For now, "Kantara Chapter 1" is breaking records—but the real win will be when it covers those massive expenses.