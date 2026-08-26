'Bigg Boss 20' fans choose finalist between Yadav and Gill
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20 is back on September 6 with a fresh twist: fans get to pick the final contestant.
The showdown is between model, actress, and entrepreneur Riya Yadav (also known as Rhiya Ahir) and Punjabi actress Luv Gill, as revealed in a new promo.
Yadav's Mumbai protest, Gill's film credits
Riya made headlines during the CJP protests in Mumbai when her rain-soaked stand against a police van went viral.
Luv Gill is known for her roles in Tu Patang Main Dor and Punjabi films like Kudiyan Jawan Bapu Pareshan.
This season, hosted by Salman Khan, lets viewers decide who joins the house last.