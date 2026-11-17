'Bigg Boss 20' Goel's wife accuses Qazi of age shaming
Drama in the Bigg Boss 20 house just got personal. Manish Goel's wife, Poonam Narula Goel, called out contestant Qazi for repeatedly mocking Manish with nicknames like "Gyani Baba" and "Professor."
What started as light teasing has turned into age-shaming, and Poonam said Qazi kept pushing the joke too far.
Poonam addressed the issue, pointing out that even after being asked to stop, Qazi kept pushing the joke too far.
Contestant Qazi feud shakes house dynamics
Poonam believes Qazi is intentionally trying to upset Manish, and this ongoing tension has become part of the discussion.
The feud is shaking up the house dynamics and sparking plenty of conversation both inside and outside the show.