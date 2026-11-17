Drama in the Bigg Boss 20 house just got personal. Manish Goel's wife, Poonam Narula Goel, called out contestant Qazi for repeatedly mocking Manish with nicknames like "Gyani Baba" and "Professor."

What started as light teasing has turned into age-shaming, and Poonam said Qazi kept pushing the joke too far.

Poonam addressed the issue, pointing out that even after being asked to stop, Qazi kept pushing the joke too far.