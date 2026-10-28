'Bigg Boss 20' finale: Has the date been confirmed?
What's the story
The popular reality show, Bigg Boss 20, is reportedly nearing its grand finale in December. The season, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has entered a crucial phase with contestants vying for the coveted trophy. Speculation about the finale date has been fueled by recent comments from guest host Rohit Shetty. He hinted that the contestants have crossed the halfway mark and there are eight weeks left until a winner is declared.
Finale speculation
Shetty's hosting stint and finale speculations
Telly Express reported that the grand finale of Bigg Boss 20 might take place on December 20, 2026. This speculation comes after Shetty's guest hosting stint, where he hinted at the show's timeline.
However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.
The show has been a major draw for viewers and continues to keep audiences hooked with its unpredictable twists and turns.
Updates
Meanwhile, this is what happened inside the house recently
Over the weekend, Shetty appeared on Weekend Ka Vaar and gave a reality check to contestants ScoutOP and Love Gill.
Moreover, Scout's girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani made a surprise appearance, further telling the gamer that his closeness with Gill was not looking good outside the house.
Thereafter, Scout was seen maintaining distance from Gill, while the latter rebuked him for not defending her when Hiranandani claimed that Gill had trapped and manipulated Scout.